(Bloomberg) -- Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. shares sank the most in three years after the aerospace manufacturer said its cash flow won’t fully recover next year as it grapples with the cost of a work stoppage and the effects of inflation on some money losing contracts.

The company lowered its forecast for deliveries for Boeing Co.’s 737 by about 20 fuselages this year after a strike at its main campus in Kansas, Spirit said Wednesday in a statement. Costs tied to the work stoppage contributed to its negative free cash flow of $211 million during the period.

The company expects higher inventories required because of supplier disruptions and losses on other Boeing and Airbus programs to weigh on its cash for the rest of 2023.

The Wichita-based company is Boeing’s biggest supplier, making the bulk of the airframe for the 737 single-aisle. Spirit also makes major parts for 787 widebody jetliners, and Airbus SE’s A350 and A220 aircraft.

Contracts on the 787, A350 and A220 programs predate the current era of “hyperinflation” and will need to be revisited later, Chief Executive Officer Tom Gentile said on a conference call.

“What spooked the market is the discussion of programs and profitability” during the earnings call, said George Ferguson, an analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence.

The planemakers are propping up Spirit with cash infusions rather than addressing the root problem and easing contract terms that would affect their own profit margins, Ferguson said.

Spirit shares fell as much as 25%, the most intraday since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic when the crisis disrupted air travel. They were off 24% at 12:44 p.m. in New York.

It’s going to take Spirit longer to return to generating cash, a concern that’s coming into sharper focus for analysts and investors with some $1.25 billion in debt coming due in 2025.

On top of the $80 million a year in added labor costs tied to the new contract, Spirit faces heightened demands for quality that are going to drive its costs up further, particularly for the 787, Gentile said.

“It’s really important for the entire aerospace value chain to be financially healthy,” Gentile said.

Spirit expects to burn through between $200 million and $250 million in free cash this year.

The company expects cash flow to turn positive in 2024 and 2025, allowing Spirit to pay down some debt, but it will need to refinance a portion of it when it comes due in 2025, Gentile said.

Spirit said it is raising 737 output to a 42-jet monthly pace this month — four jets more than its previous guidance. The production pace could rise again in 2024, a move that would boost profits and cash, Gentile said.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.