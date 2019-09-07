(Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. suspended testing of its 777X aircraft Saturday after a cargo door failed in a ground stress test, Reuters reported.

The accident occurred on a static test airplane, which is built for ground testing only

The problem happened during the final test that must be passed as part of the plane’s certification by the Federal Aviation Administration

