Boeing Suspends Testing of 777x Aircraft: Reuters
(Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. suspended testing of its 777X aircraft Saturday after a cargo door failed in a ground stress test, Reuters reported.
- The accident occurred on a static test airplane, which is built for ground testing only
- The problem happened during the final test that must be passed as part of the plane’s certification by the Federal Aviation Administration
