    Apr 6, 2018

    Boeing wins US$12.3B American Airlines for 47 dreamliners

    Julie Johnsson, Bloomberg News

    American Airlines (AAL.O) said it is ordering 47 of Boeing Co. (BA.N) 787 Dreamliners for long-range flying, expanding its fleet of the advanced carbon-composite jetliners and dealing a blow to Airbus SE’s ambitions to expand its wide-body aircraft sales in the U.S.

    As part of the move, American will drop an order for 22 of Airbus’s twin-aisle A350 jets, a purchase placed by predecessor carrier US Airways.

    American is ordering 22 of Boeing’s 787-8, the smallest member of the carbon-composite jet family, and 25 of the 787-9 variant. The orders are worth $12.3 billion at list prices before the customary discounts.

     