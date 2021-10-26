(Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. named three senior bankers to lead its global mobility group.

Marco Chisari and Mark Garcia, co-heads of global semiconductor investment banking, and Patrick Steinemann, head of Asia-Pacific industrials investment banking, will jointly lead the firm’s global mobility group, according to an internal memo. The trio will collaborate with Ray Wood, global head of natural resources investment banking, as well as other senior bankers, Thomas Sheehan, head of global investment banking, wrote in the memo.

A bank spokesman confirmed the memo’s contents.

The move marks a “collaborative effort” among the U.S. bank’s technology, industrials and natural resources investment banking teams, Sheehan wrote. “Mobility and adjacent subsectors are a critical and growing segment of the investment banking fee pool in which we have recently experienced significant wins and market-share gains,” Sheehan said.

In mobility, Bank of America this month advised TPG Rise Climate on its investment in Tata Motors Ltd.’s passenger electric vehicle business. It separately worked with ChargePoint Inc. on its merger with blank-check firm Switchback Energy Acquisition Corp., and was joint global coordinator and bookrunner on XPeng Inc.’s initial public offering. The bank also advised Proterra Inc. on its merger with ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. as well as Michael Klein’s Churchill Capital Corp. IV on its combination with Lucid Motors Inc.

The appointments follow the exit of Bank of America’s former head of global mobility investment banking, Rob Brass, who left to join Barclays Plc.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.