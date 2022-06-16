(Bloomberg) -- Aayush Jhunjhunwala, a banker in Bank of America Corp.’s technology, media and telecommunications team in Southeast Asia, is leaving to join private equity-backed fintech firm Voyager Innovations Inc.

Jhunjhunwala will run business development, mergers and acquisitions, equity capital markets and financing activities at Voyager, the people said, asking not to be identified as the details aren’t public.

Representatives for Bank of America and Philippines-based Voyager declined to comment.

Prior to joining Bank of America roughly a year ago, Singapore-based Jhunjhunwala spent more than 15 years at Citigroup Inc. and was a director covering TMT investment banking in Southeast Asia, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Voyager is the digital arm of PLDT Inc., the Philippine telecommunications company. Its investors include private equity firm KKR & Co., Chinese technology giant Tencent Holdings Ltd., and International Finance Corporation.

In April, Voyager raised $210 million from investors in a funding round that valued it at nearly $1.4 billion. The fundraising was led by the Asian venture capital unit of Susquehanna International Group.

