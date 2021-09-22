(Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. is generating enough capital that it can pay to retain employees at risk of being poached by competitors amid the battle for talent on Wall Street, Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan said.

“You have to win the war on talent, which we do,” Moynihan said Wednesday at his company’s 26th Annual Financials CEO Conference. Bank of America’s attrition rate is where it was in 2019, then the lowest in a decade, he said. “We’ve got plenty of capital, so it’s down to teammates and continuing to deploy them and doing the hard work.”

Financial firms have been boosting salaries for junior bankers and associates after an intense battle for talent broke out during the Covid-19 crisis. As dealmaking has surged to record levels during the pandemic, work has piled up, weighing on staffers, many of whom are stuck at home.

Bank of America was the first to raise salaries for junior analysts in the ongoing fight for talent. In August, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company increased base pay again, boosting it to $100,000 from $95,000 for first-year analysts across its global corporate and investment banking, markets and research divisions.

