(Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp.’s chairman of global corporate and investment banking, Anne Clarke Wolff, is leaving the firm.

Clarke Wolff plans to pursue a new career path, according to a memo from Matthew Koder, who runs the investment-banking division. A company spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo, which was seen by Bloomberg.

After joining the bank in 2011, the executive spent her first eight years expanding the corporate-banking and leasing business. Lisa Clyde took over those responsibilities when Clarke Wolff became chairman earlier this year.

Clarke Wolff covered some of the Charlotte, North Carolina-based lender’s biggest global clients, and was active in its women’s leadership initiatives. She also serves on the board of the Public Theater and is a vice chair of the board of trustees of Colby College.

