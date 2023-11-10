(Bloomberg) -- Strategists from two of America’s biggest banks are predicting a late rally for emerging markets into New Year’s eve, which could still leave investors with a healthy return after a tumultuous year.

Lower oil prices and an optimistic turn for equities suggest a supportive year-end environment for the asset class, while the emerging-market carry trade should start to show more consistent positive performance heading into 2024, according to Citigroup Inc.

“We think that carry will perform again into year-end, as we expect US rates volatility to remain contained,” the bank’s strategists led by Dirk Willer wrote in a report to clients. “Seasonality for many of the high-carry names will improve in December, following a more difficult November.”

The “carry trade” refers to the practice of borrowing in countries with low interest rates and investing the money in countries offering higher yields, common in emerging markets.

In a separate note, Bank of America strategist David Hauner said next week’s US consumer-price and retail-sales data may determine emerging-market returns for the last stretch of the year. Investors generally expect a rally, although they’re not yet positioned for it, he said.

“A confirmation of soft-landing should lead EM to rally on rising optimism about 2024,” Hauner wrote. “Investors expect a soft landing and end-year rally, but they are not positioned in EM assets at all. Lack of conviction and limited risk appetite towards year-end likely explain this divergence.”

Developing-world assets came under pressure in past three months as climbing yields on debt dented risk appetite. But the selloff in the bond market has been showing a sign of stabilization after the Federal Reserve’s policy-setting committee held interest rates in November at 5.25% to 5.5% range, their highest level in 22 years.

The yield on 10-year US bonds dropped to 4.5% early this month after hitting above 5% in October. It was at about 4.6% on Friday.

A Bloomberg index that measures carry-trade returns from eight emerging markets, funded by short positions in the dollar, has climbed 1.8% in November, on track for the best yearly gain since 2017. The gains will be aided by a decline in currency volatility, with a JPMorgan Chase & Co. index on expected price swings in developing nations dropping to the lowest since February 2020.

