(Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. is encouraging its employees to work remotely the week of Jan. 3, according to a person with knowledge of the plans, amid a surge in Covid-19 cases following the rise of the highly contagious omicron variant.

The move follows plans by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to let employees work from home in the opening weeks of 2022, and encouragement by Citigroup Inc. that staff should log on remotely.

