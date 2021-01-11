(Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp.’s employee-funded political action committee, or PAC, is putting its allocation decisions on hold after a right-wing mob stormed the U.S. Capitol last week.

“For upcoming elections, we will take into account the appalling events of Jan. 6 before making any PAC decisions regarding those members” of Congress who voted against certifying the presidential election results, the bank wrote in a memo to workers who contribute to its PAC. “We also will halt all PAC funding decisions for the immediate future while the new Congress and incoming administration establish their priorities and help the country unite and move forward from the lows we all experienced on Jan. 6.”

A company spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo.

