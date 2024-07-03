(Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp.’s head of Americas equity research is departing after more than two decades with the firm and predecessor Merrill Lynch.

Daire Browne plans to pursue opportunities outside the company, according to a memo reviewed by Bloomberg News. Vikram Sahu, head of global equity research, will act as interim head of Americas equity research, the memo showed. Browne had reported to Sahu.

A representative for the Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank confirmed the contents of the memo from Candace Browning, head of global research.

BofA has endured a string of departures from its US equity research group this year. In April, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. hired Julien Dumoulin-Smith, one of the best-known utilities and renewables analysts on Wall Street. Top-rated oil and gas analyst Doug Leggate left for Wolfe Research in June.

