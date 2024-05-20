(Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. has hired Shuya Sakamoto from Barclays Plc in Japan, people familiar with the matter said, in another sign of the intensifying competition for talent across the nation’s $7 trillion bond market.

Sakamoto, who was Barclays’ head of yen swap trading, is currently on leave before joining the US bank’s securities unit in a senior role, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private.

Tokyo-based representatives for Bank of America and Barclays declined to comment. Sakamoto couldn’t be reached at a Barclays office number.

Volatility created by the Bank of Japan’s policy shift has boosted profitability of bond trading, setting off a tussle for talent as financial firms seek to cash in on the business. Hedge funds are poaching yen rates traders from banks, while the latter are also competing among themselves to recruit dealers from rivals or raise pay to retain their workforce.

Bank of America’s brokerage unit was the only major global bank to report a loss for the year ended Dec. 31, booking fewer gains from debt trading in addition to more transaction costs, according to a filing. The company has taken steps to strengthen the equities business as Japan’s stock market rebound draws foreign interest, including a new quarterly call targeting overseas institutional investors.

At the end of last year, BofA’s Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan said the bank would devote more capital to trading as it seeks to grow market share.

