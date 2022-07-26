(Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. hired Credit Suisse Group AG’s Nini Zhang as a managing director in its consumer and retail investment-banking group, according to a memo seen by Bloomberg News.

Zhang, who’s based in New York, will focus on beauty, personal care and direct-to-consumer coverage, according to the memo. She’ll report to Blake Hallinan, head of global consumer and retail investment banking, who sent the memo. She spent nine years at Credit Suisse and worked at LVMH before that.

A Bank of America spokesman confirmed the memo’s contents.

Zhang has worked on transactions including the initial public offering of Revolve Group Inc., her LinkedIn profile shows.

