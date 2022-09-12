(Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. hired Matias Eliaschev, Lazard Ltd.’s chief executive officer for Latin America outside of Brazil, to help boost its market share in the region.

Eliaschev, who has been with Lazard since 2007, is now a managing director and head of the financial-institutions group at BofA’s Latin America investment-banking operation, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg and confirmed by spokesman John Yiannacopoulos. He is reporting to Augusto Urmeneta, head of Latin America global corporate and investment banking, according to the memo.

Before Lazard, Eliaschev had stints at International Finance Corp. for almost five years and at HSBC Holdings Plc for more than four years, according to his LinkedIn profile. He’ll be based in New York.

“With his breadth and depth of knowledge, Matias brings extensive industry expertise to this critical sector to drive market share and growth of our FIG practice in coordination with the global FIG team and our local regional bankers,” Urmeneta said in the memo.

Eliaschev has more than 20 years of international experience and advised on transactions representing over $100 billion in deal value across a range of industries and geographies, according to the memo.

BofA gained market share this year and ranks No. 1 based on investment-banking fees for Latin America through Aug. 31, according to the London-based research firm Dealogic.

The bank recently hired Jose Rafael Viso from JPMorgan Chase & Co. as a director to cover oil and gas companies in the region.

