(Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp.’s revenue from Latin America is up 9% this year and the company boosted headcount in the region even as capital-markets transactions shrank.

Revenue from corporate banking alone surged 64% on new client accounts and rising deposits, along with higher global interest rates that boost yields on cash, according to Alexandre Bettamio, the company’s president for the region. BofA also increased its Latin America loan book 20% and gained market share in investment banking, taking the No. 1 rank in fees in both Latin America and Brazil this year through Aug. 31, according to London-based research firm Dealogic.

“We know we’re dealing with emerging markets here, which have a good dose of volatility by nature, and the region continues to be impacted by different economic cycles, so we’ve built a diversified and resilient business to withstand this volatility,” Bettamio said in an interview.

Higher interest rates aimed at fighting inflation combined with global recession fears added to local political uncertainty and cut equity and international bond sales. That reduced industrywide revenue 44% in Latin America, to $928 million, according to Dealogic. On the other hand, when interest rates are higher, banks can make more money by taking advantage of the difference between the interest they pay to customers and yields they can earn by investing clients’ deposits.

BofA, which has increased the number of employees based in Latin America by about 9% in the past 12 months, has no retail presence in Latin America, but offers full wholesale banking services to companies in Brazil and Mexico. Additionally, the bank has a broker dealer in Chile, and has representative offices in Central America, Argentina, Peru and Colombia.

BofA is expanding its prime-brokerage services in Latin America, offering services such as securities lending, leveraged-trade executions, and cash and payments management for hedge funds, pension funds and insurance companies. It hired Alexandre Goldemberg last year from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to lead the effort.

“The hedge-fund industry in Brazil is very qualified, with offices in New York and London, so they are an ideal costumer for a global bank such as BofA,” Bettamio said.

Other top executives hired for investment banking this year include Matias Eliaschev, Lazard Ltd.’s chief executive officer for Latin America outside of Brazil, and Jose Rafael Viso from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BofA continues to spend on its people and is looking to add more investment bankers even as inflation pushes expenses higher, Chief Financial Officer Alastair Borthwick said last month at the bank’s securities financials CEO conference. The bank will invest in talent while keeping expenses “as tight as we can,” the CFO said.

BofA generated the most revenue from merger-and-acquisition advising in Latin America and Brazil this year through Aug. 31, according to Dealogic. And the activity almost offset entirely lower fees coming from much weaker equity-capital markets, said Augusto Urmeneta, head of corporate and investment banking for Latin America.

While the fee pool in the region from merger and acquisition advising grew 50%, to $555 million, revenue from equity sales declined 84% to $125 million, according to Dealogic.

“This has been a big M&A year for us,” Urmeneta said.

BofA advised Ultrapar Participações SA in its sale of chemical unit Oxiteno to Indorama Ventures Plc, a $1.3 billion deal approved by antitrust regulators in Brazil in March. The bank also advised Mexican Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV in a $1.3 billion sale of its Ricolino confectionery business to Mondelez International, a transaction announced in April.

“Companies that in the past were trying to do an equity offering are saying now they are exploring the idea of merging with another company,” Urmeneta said. “So, to some extent, M&A can benefit from volatile markets.”

