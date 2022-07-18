(Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. posted an increase in net interest income with the lender reaping the benefits of Federal Reserve rate hikes as the company reported higher expenses.

Net interest income, a key source of revenue for the bank, rose 22% to $12.4 billion in the second quarter on higher rates and loan growth. Analysts had expected a 20% increase for NII, the revenue collected from loan payments minus what depositors are paid.

“Solid client activity across our businesses, coupled with higher interest rates, drove strong net interest income growth and allowed us to perform well in a weakened capital-markets environment,” Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan said in a statement Monday.

The company’s non-interest expenses rose 1.5% from a year earlier to $15.3 billion. Costs have been a focal point for investors after executives said three months ago that they expect them to drop in future quarters. The $200 million increase was related to “higher expenses recognized for certain regulatory matters,” according to the statement. That’s the same amount banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Morgan Stanley have disclosed as the fine they’re paying for failing to monitor employees using unauthorized messaging apps.

Shares of Charlotte, North Carolina-based Bank of America, which were down 28% this year as of Friday, fell 0.3% at 7:17 a.m. in early New York trading.

The bank’s traders slightly missed estimates, with bond-trading revenue up 19% and equity trading rising 1.5%. The second quarter saw dramatic market swings tied to rate hikes, surging inflation, recession fears and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Investment-banking revenue fell 41% as the same market tumult that drove trading up muted dealmaking. Fees for advising on mergers and acquisitions declined 4%, and revenue from equity and debt issuance dropped 85% and 41%, respectively.

Also in Bank of America’s second-quarter results:

Net income fell 32% to $6.25 billion, or 73 cents a share. Adjusted earnings were expected to total 75 cents, the average estimate in a Bloomberg survey.

Companywide revenue totaled $22.7 billion, below analysts’ estimates.

Bank of America released increased provisions for credit losses by $523 million in the second quarter.

Client balances in the Merrill Lynch Wealth Management business declined 8.2% to $2.82 trillion.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.