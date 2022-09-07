(Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. named JuliAnn Burkhardt chief strategy officer for global investment banking, succeeding Dave Fishman.

Burkhardt, who is based in New York, first joined BofA in 2007, leaving in 2015 for a stint at Deutsche Bank AG, according to Financial Industry Regulatory Authority records. She rejoined Charlotte, North Carolina-based BofA in 2017, and was most recently a managing director within consumer and retail investment banking. Burkhardt will continue to work with key clients in that sector while serving in her new position, a rotational leadership role that was established in 2020, according to an internal memo.

“In this role, JuliAnn will be responsible for partnering with our global group heads to lead strategic initiatives that drive the investment banking business across our sectors, products and regions,” Thomas Sheehan, head of global investment banking, wrote in the memo. Burkhardt will report to Sheehan and work closely with the group’s chief operating officer, Kathy Bolner, he said.

Fishman, also based in New York, will rejoin the global mergers and acquisitions team as co-head of technology, media and telecommunications M&A, alongside David King and Shawn Liu, according to a separate memo. He will also serve as co-head of private sales and divestitures, alongside Andrew Martin.

A BofA spokesman confirmed the contents of the memos and declined to comment further.

