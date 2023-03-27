(Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. named Jill Schwartz co-head of global financial sponsors, replacing Kevin Sherlock.

Schwartz will also keep her role as executive vice chair of global corporate and investment banking, according to a memo to staff from Thomas Sheehan, the lender’s head of global investment banking.

New York-based Schwartz will co-head the group, which advises on private equity deals such as leveraged buyouts and initial public offerings, alongside Saba Nazar. A Bank of America spokesman confirmed the memo’s contents and declined to comment further.

“Financial sponsors represent a core component of our investment banking franchise across sectors and products,” Sheehan wrote. “Jill replaces Kevin Sherlock, who has informed me of his decision to pursue an opportunity outside the firm.”

Sherlock is set to join Bank of Montreal’s investment bank as head of leveraged finance and private capital, Bloomberg News reported last week.

