(Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. named Denis Manelski as head of global fixed income, currencies and commodities sales in the latest leg of its management shakeup as senior banker Sanaz Zaimi prepares to leave.

Manelski, currently head of FICC trading for Europe, the Middle East and Africa and co-head of global FX trading, will relocate back to New York and report to Jim DeMare, according to a memo seen by Bloomberg News.

BofA has also found new leaders for its European broker dealer ahead of Zaimi’s departure, which was announced earlier this month.

The lender is appointing Vanessa Holtz as chief executive officer of BofA Securities Europe SA and country executive for France, according to a separate memo seen by Bloomberg News. Co-head of investment banking for France, Jerome Morisseau, will also become deputy CEO of the unit alongside George Carp.

All three leaders will continue to be based in Paris, Bernie Mensah, head of international, said in the memo. The changes are subject to board and regulatory approval. A representative for Bank of America confirmed the contents of the memos.

As one of the most senior women in the investment banking division, Zaimi served as head of fixed-income, currencies and commodities sales, and the Paris-based CEO of BofA Securities Europe.

