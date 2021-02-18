(Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. named Michael Maras head of global fixed-income, currencies and commodities research after David Woo decided to leave the company.

Maras will take on the new duties while continuing to lead research in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region from London, according to a memo to staff from Candace Browning, the bank’s head of global research. The contents of the memo were confirmed by a company spokeswoman.

Maras, who has almost three decades of experience in the financial industry, joined Merrill Lynch in 1996 as its head of European equity derivatives research.

Woo departed Thursday after more than 10 years at the bank, most recently overseeing global rates, foreign exchange and emerging-market fixed-income strategy and economics research. He’s known across Wall Street for his bombastic style and bold, contrarian forecasts. In 2016, Woo received a standing ovation from colleagues on the trading floor after he correctly predicted Donald Trump’s surprising presidential-election victory, he told CNBC at the time.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.