(Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. named Loli Wu and Bill Young to lead the North America industrials investment-banking unit.

The new co-heads will be responsible for expanding the business in the US and Canada, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg News. Wu will retain his title as head of transportation and infrastructure, and Young will remain co-head of diversified and advanced industrials investment banking.

A representative for Charlotte, North Carolina-based Bank of America confirmed the contents of the memo.

Wu, who joined Bank of America in 2009, worked on deals including the sales of Kansas City Southern Railway to Canadian Pacific and Genesee & Wyoming to Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and GIC Pte, as well as the acquisition of Virgin America Inc. by Alaska Air Group Inc.

Young joined the lender in 2021 from Credit Suisse. He has advised on deals including Barnes Group Inc.’s acquisition of MB Aerospace Ltd. and Carlyle Group Inc.’s sale of Chromalloy Gas Turbine LLC to Veritas Capital Fund Management LLC.

