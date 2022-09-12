(Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. named Mike Joo North America head of its global corporate and investment-banking group, a newly created role.

Joo’s appointment comes in addition to his responsibilities as chief operating officer of global corporate and investment banking, Matthew Koder, president of GCIB, wrote in a staff memo Monday seen by Bloomberg News.

“Our ability to deliver holistic solutions across corporate and investment banking has been a key advantage for us in driving market share, and in today’s environment it is vital that we continue to partner and connect across all of our lines of business,” Koder said in the memo, adding that Joo will continue to report to him and serve on the GCIB executive committee.

Joo, who has worked at BofA since 2006, has held a variety of roles at the Charlotte, North Carolina-based firm, including COO for global markets, head of global rates and currencies solutions, and head of Asia debt capital markets.

“Mike’s extensive experience across the firm will enable him to fully utilize the entire Bank of America platform, including the market presidents, to leverage our expansive network and capabilities to deepen and broaden client relationships,” Koder said, adding that Joo will work with business heads across capital markets, corporate banking, investment banking and global transaction services.

A Bank of America spokesman confirmed the memo’s contents.

Read more: BofA Names Burkhardt Investment Banking Chief Strategy Officer

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.