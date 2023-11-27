(Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. has named investment banking head Anthony Knox as country executive for South Africa.

He will replace Richard Gush, who has been in the role for more than a decade, on Jan. 1 while retaining his current position, according to an internal memo, seen by Bloomberg News

Gush will relocate to London to take up a newly created role as international vice chair, the memo said. He “will focus on the seamless delivery of our full capabilities across emerging markets.”

A spokesperson for the Bank of America confirmed the memo but declined to comment further.

Bank of America operates as a broker-dealer and offers equities and investment and corporate banking services in Africa’s most developed economy.

Knox has also worked at Standard Bank Group Ltd. and BNP Paribas SA.

Deals Bank of America has worked on in South Africa include advising Bidvest Group Ltd. on its acquisition of Consolidated Property Services in Australia and Sasol Ltd. on the sale of its 50% stake in Lake Charles base chemicals.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.