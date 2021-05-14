BofA Picks New Leaders for Branches and Lending in Consumer Unit

(Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. shuffled the leadership of its consumer unit.

Christine Channels will oversee a group of branches focused on low- and moderate-income areas, according to a memo from executives who run the division. Channels, who’s currently the chair of the Consumer Bankers Association, will report to BofA’s president of retail, D. Steve Boland. She’ll also retain her responsibilities as head of community banking and client protection.

A Bank of America spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo.

Shim Sameer will run a new lending group catering to affluent clients, reporting to Aron Levine, president of preferred and consumer banking. She’ll lead a centralized group of credit advisers and lending specialists.

Bernard Hampton, who formerly ran the consumer bank’s Southeast division, will take over a combined East region following Sameer’s move. She previously led the Northeast division.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.