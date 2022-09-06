(Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. is planning to release updated return-to-office policies in the next six to eight weeks that formalize some of the new flexibility the bank has given workers during the pandemic.

The plans will be based on feedback the company got from staff surveys on the topic, Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan said Tuesday at an industry conference in New York. Without offering specifics, Moynihan said the policy will add “more formality to the flexibility” and would be specific to each business unit.

“Otherwise you’ll be subject to a lot of different interpretations, and we need to make it consistent and fair across units,” the CEO said. He added that policies will vary based on job responsibilities and other factors. “You can’t generalize,” Moynihan said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.