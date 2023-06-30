(Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. named Asia-Pacific President Jin Su as the region’s head of global markets and appointed heads for fixed-income, currencies and commodities trading and sales, according to an internal memo.

Su will continue to lead the region as president and chair of the Asia Pacific executive committee, Jim DeMare, the bank’s president of global markets, said in the memo that was confirmed by a spokesman in Hong Kong.

Patrick Law was appointed head of the region’s fixed income, currencies and commodities trading, and Neelkanth (Piddi) Parekh was named head of sales for the division, according to the memo.

Su, who has spent more than 25 years in trading and management in London and Hong Kong, is “expertly positioned” to lead the bank’s global market franchise, according to the memo. Su has been co-president of the region since 2019 and was named sole president in early June and chair of the region’s executive committee after the bank announced the retirement of Jiro Seguchi.

The newly-created role for Su in Asia follows a global revamp that involved several leadership changes in its investment bank, including naming Faiz Ahmad, the former head of global transaction services, as co-head of global capital markets alongside Sarang Gadkari.

Joydeep Sengupta, co-head of Asia Pacific FICC sales and trading, has decided to leave after more than 28 years with the firm to pursue other interests, the memo said.

Law and Parekh will join the executive committee and retain their roles as head of foreign exchange trading and head of structuring and client solutions, respectively. Together with Xavier Feschet, recently named head of Asia Pacific equities, they will support Su in developing the global markets business in the region, according to the memo.

