(Bloomberg) -- Francisco Blanch, head of commodities research at Bank of America, says oil prices are set to rise due to a looming supply deficit. “We’ll get back up over $80 in the second half of the tear, toward $90,” Blanch said Friday on “Bloomberg Surveillance Early Edition.”

Get the Bloomberg Surveillance newsletter to make sense of the markets and catch the best on-air moments, delivered every weekday.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.