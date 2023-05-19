May 19, 2023
BofA’s Blanch Says Oil Heading Toward $90 in Second Half (Video)
Bloomberg News
(Bloomberg) -- Francisco Blanch, head of commodities research at Bank of America, says oil prices are set to rise due to a looming supply deficit. “We’ll get back up over $80 in the second half of the tear, toward $90,” Blanch said Friday on “Bloomberg Surveillance Early Edition.”
