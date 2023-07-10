(Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. promoted Annali Duarte to head of global transaction services for Latin America.

Duarte, who has been head of Brazil global transaction services, will also join the region’s executive committee, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg News.

Duarte brings 35 years of experience to the business, which includes activities such as cash management and trade finance, according to the memo, which was confirmed by the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company.

The executive has been with BofA for more than 11 years, and prior to that had stints at Citigroup Inc. and Santander SA, according to her LinkedIn page.

“In her new role, Annali will leverage her longstanding relationships within the region to ensure maximum connectivity and responsible growth across the business,” the company said in the memo.

