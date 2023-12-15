(Bloomberg) -- A rally in this year’s laggards shows investors are now going “all-in” on expectations of a flurry of central bank rate cuts next year, according to Bank of America Corp.’s Michael Hartnett.

Everything from distressed to heavily leveraged assets — some of the biggest underperformers this year — are being scooped up after the Federal Reserve signaled it was ready to start cutting rates next year. That rally is likely to continue until inflation surges again and a recession takes hold, Hartnett wrote in a note.

The rush has got investors dumping cash to load up on stocks, with global equity funds attracting $25.3 billion in the week through Dec. 13 — logging the biggest eight-week inflow since March 2022, the bank said, citing EPFR Global data. Money market funds had outflows of about $31 billion, the first redemption in eight weeks.

US stocks have bounced in the past two months on optimism around a peak in interest rates. The Fed further lifted sentiment this week by signaling it was ready to start cutting rates in 2024, sparking a rally in parts of the market — such as unprofitable tech stocks to regional banks — that had underperformed earlier this year. The S&P 500 is now less than 2% away from a record high.

Hartnett has remained broadly bearish on stocks this year despite the 23% rally in the S&P 500. He retained a cautious tone in the note dated Friday, warning that even if cash outflows continue, history shows that doesn’t automatically mean further gains for risk assets.

Money market funds have been the “biggest flow winner” in 2023 with a 25% increase in assets to $5.9 trillion, Hartnett said, Still, that’s not an “abnormally high” level as it’s less than the average 33% annualized rise in the previous four cycles, he wrote.

Moreover, cash inflows in those cycles continued for an average 14 months after the last Fed hike. Assuming the final increase this time was in July, that would mean additions to money market funds would peak only in September 2024, Hartnett said.

Bonds and commodities remain the best hedges for the first half of the year as soft landing expectations peak, the strategist said.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.