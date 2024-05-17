(Bloomberg) -- Long-duration bonds are set for a comeback later in 2024 as macroeconomic conditions soften, according to strategists at Bank of America Corp.

Positioning in markets, the next moves in monetary policy, and the risk to corporate profits from some weaker signals on the economy set the scene for a reversal of the “anything but bonds” trade in the second half, a team led by Michael Hartnett wrote in a note.

He pointed to investors being very long on cash, investment-grade bonds and stocks, “but no one” making bullish bets on the 30-year Treasury, which Hartnett sees as the best hedge for weaker nominal growth.

While the outlook on the monetary policy front is set to be easier, government spending is likely to tighten over the next 12 months, a setup that’s positive for bonds, he said. Hartnett added that a surprise rally in yields is supportive of “leverage plays” such as China, the UK, real estate investment trusts and utilities.

Last October, Hartnett said bonds are set to “rally big” in the first half of this year, a call that failed to materialize as a strong macroeconomic backdrop despite higher interest rates fueled a selloff in Treasuries while equities powered ahead.

US stocks have extended gains in recent weeks as inflation and the labor market cool, reigniting hopes that the Federal Reserve can cut interest rates in 2024. That’s also boosted Treasuries, with the 30-year yield dropping 30 basis points since reaching this year’s high in late April.

The BofA strategists said investors poured $11.9 billion into global equity funds in the week through May 15, citing EPFR Global data. Bond funds attracted $11.7 billion in a 21st week of inflows.

--With assistance from Aline Oyamada.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.