(Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan congratulated Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris on winning the U.S. presidential election, indicating corporate America is unlikely to wait on Donald Trump to concede.

“We are ready to work with this administration, as we have been working with administrations for over 200-plus years in this company’s history,” Moynihan said. “We look forward to working on the big problems that face the world.”

While Trump’s administration could slow down transition efforts by not acknowledging Biden’s victory as the president continues to dispute the results, big U.S. companies are moving on. JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon issued a statement Saturday saying Americans must “honor the decision of the voters and support a peaceful transition of power.”

Moynihan spoke at the opening of the bank’s Future of Financials 2020 virtual conference Monday. Executives from the biggest U.S. banks, including JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley, are slated to speak at the event over the next two days.

