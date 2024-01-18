(Bloomberg) -- Proposed regulatory changes that would require an increase in capital at major US banks need to be altered, Bank of America Corp. Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan said.

“There is going to be debate around changing — it will probably change, but we will see it play out, and even the Fed itself has said that,” Moynihan said Thursday in a Bloomberg Television interview from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. “Do they have to change it? Yes, because I do not think it is the right balance.”

The financial world has been in a heated debate over the US proposals tied to what’s called the Basel III Endgame — an international overhaul initiated more than a decade ago in response to the financial crisis of 2008. If approved, the rules would require big banks to increase their capital cushion by almost 20% to ensure they can survive another crunch. The Federal Reserve and other regulators have said the changes can help avoid turmoil such as last year’s meltdowns of midsize banks.

Still, even among regulators, there has been disagreement about the new rules. Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said Wednesday that the proposal needs “substantive changes” and her agency should seek comment on any revised plan, a move that would delay its finalization. Michael Barr, the Fed’s vice chair for supervision, will make changes to address any substantive gaps in the proposal and try to reach consensus within the Fed, according to two people familiar with his thinking.

“I’ve been doing this for 40 years and I have never seen the board itself out in the open have this much divergence of opinion,” Moynihan said Thursday. A “20% increase to our capital doesn’t seem to make sense given where we are.”

Moynihan, 64, was promoted to CEO of Bank of America in 2010 in the wake of the global financial crisis, and has steered the lender through the pandemic and last year’s turmoil in the banking industry. He has signaled his interest in staying on for years to come.

Asked Thursday whether he’d be interested in joining a future US presidential administration, Moynihan said “I’ve got a big job, and I have a fun job more importantly, and I’ve got a lot of years ahead of me” at Bank of America.

“At the end of the day, we need good people in Washington,” he said. “It may not be me, but we need good people certainly.”

Moynihan was also asked about Bank of America’s ability to compete with private-credit giants such as Apollo Global Management Inc. as lending activity moves outside the traditional banking system.

“We competed with them yesterday and tomorrow, so I think we will be fine,” he said, adding that his company doesn’t handle highly leveraged transactions.

