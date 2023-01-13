(Bloomberg) --

Get ready for some bad earnings-season news. That’s the call from Savita Subramanian, the head of equity and quantitative strategy at Bank of America, who is expecting a 10% drop in earnings that will likely keep a lid on the S&P 500 in 2023.She joined the What Goes Up podcast to give her outlook for the market and explain why she thinks analysts’ earnings estimates are too high: “We are going to see those estimates come down, and it's likely to happen after companies guide more aggressively lower around 2023 earnings. I think where we're going to see pressures are in companies with more labor intensity, like services companies, companies where you're really seeing cost pressure remain high. Those are the areas where we think that we're going to see some downward guidance on margins.”

