(Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. dealmaker Simon Mackenzie Smith, one of the best-known bankers in London, is retiring after more than 35 years in finance.

Mackenzie Smith, Bank of America’s chairman of corporate and investment banking for U.K. and Ireland, will leave at the end of June after a short transition period, according to an internal memo sent Monday that was obtained by Bloomberg News. He joined Merrill Lynch in 1996, prior to its crisis-era takeover by Bank of America.

Before this, Mackenzie Smith worked at the storied British investment bank Morgan Grenfell. During his career in finance, he has advised on landmark mergers and acquisitions including Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s roughly $52 billion takeover of BG Group Plc in 2016 and the 1999 tie-up of consumer groups Reckitt & Colman Plc and Benckiser N.V.

“Simon has led many of the U.K.’s industry-defining deals and been responsible for some of our largest franchise wins,” Jim O’Neil, Bank of America’s head of corporate and investment banking in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, said in the memo.

Mackenzie Smith also serves as chairman of the board of trustees at children’s mental health charity Place2Be.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.