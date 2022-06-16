(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s central bank will deliver back-to-back interest rate hikes of 75 basis points in June and August and may even consider an intra-meeting borrowing cost increase as policy makers battle above-target inflation, according to Bank of America Corp.

Banxico, as the central bank is known, will raise rates to 9.5% this December, up from the prior forecast of 9%, BofA economists Carlos Capistran and Christian Gonzalez Rojas wrote in a note Thursday. Never since starting their inflation-targeting regime in 2008 have policy makers lifted borrowing costs by more than half a percentage point.

“We do not discard an intra-meeting decision in the following months,” they wrote. “Banxico is trying to put the policy rate above neutral fast in order to lower core inflation and to prevent the peso from depreciating much vs the dollar, to avoid amplifying external price pressures.”

Banxico has raised borrowing costs by 300 basis points in a year to combat rising consumer prices that haven’t peaked yet, according to BofA. Policy makers are facing more pressure to tighten after the Federal Reserve raised its borrowing costs by the most since 1994 this week. Still, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has criticized monetary policy, saying it hurts growth.

Investors like Mexico and its rising rates and strong peso, despite high inflation, Capistran and Gonzalez Rojas wrote in the report following meetings with clients in the US and Europe over a two-week period.

“It is hard to find another Investment Grade country with ~9% rates and ~4% real rates,” they wrote. “Most investors are waiting for the best time to receive rates in Mexico. But with a hawkish Banxico, inflation still surprising to the upside, and the high correlation with US rates, investors prefer to wait.”

All investors Capistran and Gonzalez Rojas talked to liked the peso and many seem to still be looking at opportunities to buy the currency. BofA sees the peso remaining strong even though their models indicate it is overvalued when it strengthens past 20 per dollar.

BofA also highlighted the relative calm in Mexico, describing the country as an “oasis” compared to other Latin American countries amid the lack of politically relevant events until the next presidential election in mid-2024. On top of that, investors do not expect Mexico to lose its investment grade rating any time soon despite slow growth due to the president’s “fixation with keeping a primary balance close to zero.”

