(Bloomberg) -- A rally in artificial intelligence stocks and optimism about economic growth at a time of easing monetary policy are the ingredients of a “magic sauce” to drive more gains in equity markets, according to Bank of America Corp.’s Michael Hartnett.

The strategist — who has taken a more neutral tone on stocks this year after remaining bearish through 2023 — said that a “baby bubble” in AI was “growing up.” A pickup in US business activity just as the Federal Reserve could start cutting interest rates also bodes well for the S&P 500 to continue to mark new highs, Hartnett wrote in a note.

US stocks have been on a tear this year, with rate-cut wagers driving the S&P 500 to a record high. The rally got a fresh boost this week from a blowout earnings report by AI darling Nvidia Corp. The so-called Magnificent Seven tech megacaps — Microsoft Corp., Apple Inc., Nvidia, Amazon.com Inc., Facebook-parent Meta Platforms Inc., Alphabet Inc. and Tesla Inc. — are responsible for over 60% of the S&P 500’s gains in the past 12 months, Hartnett said.

The pace of the rally has raised concerns about a potential bubble in technology stocks, but some strategists including Emmanuel Cau at Barclays Plc said those worries are overblown as the price action has been backed by an improving earnings outlook for the sector. Still, Hartnett cautioned that a spike in inflation and nominal bond yields loomed as potential “catalysts” that could cap the gains.

Fund flows so far this year also show that technology stocks are set to be among the biggest winners of 2024. Cash and emerging market equity funds are also drawing large amounts of investor money, according to the note from BofA citing EPFR Global data.

Other highlights from the note include:

Global bond funds had inflows of $15.2 billion in the week through Feb. 21; about $15 billion flowed into stocks and $2.1 billion to cash

US equity funds drew the largest inflow in eight weeks at $12.2 billion

European stock outflows extended into an eighth week

--With assistance from Michael Msika.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.