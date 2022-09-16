(Bloomberg) -- The number of Bank of America Corp. small-business customers spending on business travel neared pre-pandemic levels last month, an encouraging sign that owners continue to spend.

Travel transactions per client are now at 90% of 2019 levels, the highest since the pandemic began, the Bank of America Institute said in a report Friday. Spending on plane tickets, lodging, car rental and other travel-related activities was up 31% in August from a year before, when the delta variant of the coronavirus spread. It was up 43% in the past year for firms with an annual revenue above $1 million.

Companies have been ramping up business travel as Covid concerns fade and they resume in-person meetings, like going to the office. After corporate travel collapsed during pandemic, US employers are now booking fall trips at nearly six times last year’s rate.

The figures reinforce data earlier this week that showed optimism among US small businesses picked up in August by the most since June 2021 as owners grew less negative about the business outlook and inflation views. However, the gauge is well below year-ago levels.

BofA’s report also found strong payroll spending per small-business client, the result of both higher wages and increased hiring. That contributed to greater per-customer spending overall, rising 11% in the year through August compared to 3% in July.

“We see things like the rebound in small business travel and resilience in payroll payments as further evidence the economy is getting back on track,” economist Anna Zhou and analyst Taylor Bowley said in the report.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.