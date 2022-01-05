(Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. is donating $100 to local food banks and hunger-relief organizations for each U.S. employee that registers their Covid-19 booster.

The company will direct the funds for every eligible employee, including those that already received their booster shot, who registers those vaccinations by the end of January, Sheri Bronstein, chief human resources officer, and Chief Administrative Officer Steve Boland said in a memo to staff.

“As we begin the new year, we are coming together in even more ways to support your health and safety and to help address one of our local communities’ greatest needs,” Bronstein and Boland wrote in the memo, which was confirmed by a representative of Bank of America.

Bank of America sought to incentivize uptake of the vaccine last year as well, as Wall Street led the push to bring workers back to the office. The firm offered $200 to branch employees who returned to their desks and confirmed they were fully vaccinated. Across corporate America, some companies have taken a more hardline approach: Delta Air Lines Inc. imposed a $200 monthly surcharge on unvaccinated employees.

Read More: BofA Gives $200 to Merrill Staff Who Confirm Vaccination Status

Bank of America is also giving employees time off to get vaccinated or boosted, according to the memo sent Wednesday. Each employee can also receive $500 as part of a 2022 wellness credit, the memo said.

The donations from booster registrations will be made on top of Bank of America’s previous commitment to help fight hunger and food insecurity across the country. The company has donated $150 million towards hunger relief efforts since 2015, according to a spokesperson.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.