Bank of America Corp. joined Wall Street rivals in capitalizing on market volatility while also benefiting from an increase in lending.

The company’s trading operation posted US$4.72 billion in revenue, down just 7.1 per cent from a year earlier after analysts expected a 16 per cent decline. The best results were in the equities business, where revenue soared 9.5 per cent to a record US$2 billion, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said in a statement Monday.

Traders across the U.S. finance industry had a better-than-expected first quarter as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine compounded volatility already simmering on inflation concerns and a lingering pandemic. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley posted surprise increases in trading revenue last week, while Citigroup Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. also surpassed analysts’ expectations for quarterly results.

Bank of America is focused on its clients and their trading execution “during what has been a very challenging environment,” while having invested “substantially” in that business, Chief Financial Officer Alastair Borthwick said on a call with reporters Monday.

Bank of America shares rose 0.9 per cent to US$37.91 at 8.32 a.m. in early New York trading. They’ve declined 5.8 per cent in the past 12 months, compared with a 5.6 per cent decrease for the KBW Bank Index.

Net interest income rose 13 per cent to US$11.6 billion. The company’s loan balances rose to US$993.1 billion at the end of the first quarter, up 10 per cent from a year earlier and more than analysts’ estimates of US$986.4 billion. Lending has been a key focus for investors, with government stimulus programs keeping demand weak for much of 2021 and historically low interest rates hurting net interest income, the revenue collected from loan payments minus what depositors are paid. But dwindling federal-aid programs and rising rates are starting to turn that around.

The increase in net interest income was “supported by strong loan and deposit growth,” Borthwick said in the statement. “Going forward, and with the forward curve expectation of rising interest rates, we anticipate realizing more of the benefit of our deposit franchise.”

JPMorgan said last week that commercial loans rose and consumer loans excluding credit cards fell in the first quarter from a year earlier. At Wells Fargo & Co., credit-card, auto, personal and commercial loans all increased.

At Bank of America, investment-banking revenue fell 35 per cent to US$1.46 billion, while advisory fees totaled US$473 million, up 18 per cent from a year earlier. Wall Street’s dealmaking boom came to an abrupt halt amid gyrating markets and rampant inflation, cutting into fee revenue at banks. Debt-underwriting revenue fell 16 per cent to US$831 million, while equity underwriting slumped 75 per cent to US$225 million.

Bank of America also said its direct exposure to Russia is “minor,” disclosing around US$700 million of lending to Russian-based companies.

Also in Bank of America’s first-quarter results: