(Bloomberg) -- A U.S. mayor who imposed local Covid-19 mandates in a state averse to masks and vaccines, is facing “real and grave” threats and a police detail has been added for protection, according to a statement issued by her office.

Though the nature of the threats wasn’t detailed, Mayor Lauren McLean of Boise, Idaho, a Democrat, has been criticized for the health measures. There were protests outside her home by “militia-affiliated crowds” in the summer of 2020 and people with “torches and pitch forks” last November, she said in the statement issued Thursday.

“We won’t let the threats designed to terrify and silence us win,” McLean said. ”But I will tell you that these threats are real and grave. Based on information obtained by our police department, a dedicated security detail has been added to City Hall. I now have that detail with me most days.”

Idaho, a majority Republican state, has one of the lowest U.S. vaccination rates and twice turned to rationing hospital care as infections threatened to overwhelm the health care system. Boise, the capital, has a population of 226,000. With cases dropping, the city on Friday announced the end of a mask mandate.

