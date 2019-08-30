(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

The Bank of Japan made the biggest cut to its purchases of five-to-10 year bonds since starting yield-curve control in 2016, as the global debt rally drove the rate on the nation’s benchmark out of its target range and closer to record lows.

The central bank offered to buy 400 billion yen ($3.8 billion) in the key maturity zone, down from 450 billion yen at its previous regular operation. Japan’s 10-year yield rose after the operation, with yields on similar-maturity U.S. Treasuries also moving higher.

Speculation the BOJ would step in to halt the slide in yields had intensified as the nation’s benchmark yield dropped to within one basis point of an all-time low of minus 0.3%. Market watchers consider tapering bond purchases as the easiest option for the central bank, which had already pared buying in the 5-10 year zone once before earlier this month.

“The BOJ showed its stance by tapping the breaks when yields are falling,” said Naomi Muguruma, a senior market economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities in Tokyo. “The 50 billion yen reduction is the largest among market expectations and shows the BOJ isn’t totally ignoring the situation and just allowing markets to push yields lower.”

The 10-year yield was up 1 basis point for the day at minus 0.28% as of 2:50 p.m. in Tokyo, after rising to as high as minus 0.265% in immediate response to the operation. The yen rose 0.2% to 106.35 per dollar.

September Plan

Friday’s move has raised the prospects of the BOJ making changes to its monthly bond-buying plan, according to analysts. The central bank is due to release the details of its operations for September at 5 p.m. in Tokyo.

Muguruma of MUFJ MS says the BOJ may lower the band for purchases in the five-to-10 year zone for next month, while Naoya Oshikubo of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management Co. says the monetary authority could reduce amounts for bond maturities beyond 10 years.

The sustained rally in global debt markets had seen yields in Japan continue to decline this month even after the BOJ cut purchases of five-to-10 year bonds on Aug. 16, which was the first reduction in the zone since December. The central bank also tweaked buying across three other maturity zones on Aug. 9, seeking to address a flattening yield curve.

Range Debate

With the 10-year yield having dropped further out of the BOJ’s targeted trading range of about 20 basis points above or below zero percent set in July 2018, traders in Tokyo have been debating over what other actions it could take.

Speculation over widening the yield band has been rife among market watchers, while some others have indicated the possibility of the BOJ putting a limit on the yield investors can offer at its buying operations, effectively setting a floor on rates.

The BOJ’s policy meeting on Sept. 18-19 is widely expected to provide some insights into its thinking.

For now, the central bank’s action Friday should make “investors wary of the minus 0.3% level,” said Oshikubo, a senior economist at Sumitomo Mitsui. The 50 billion yen cut was “aggressive” and will be “effective in slowing the pace of the yield drop,” he said.

