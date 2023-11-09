(Bloomberg) -- Bank of Japan board members meeting last month discussed policy options with an eye on a potential exit from the world’s last negative-rate regime, according to a summary of opinions from the gathering.

At the Oct. 30-31 meeting, the central bank held its negative rate steady while adding flexibility to its yield curve control program by characterizing the 1% upper limit for 10-year yields as a reference rather than drawing a line in the sand there.

While many members noted that the YCC tweak was appropriate due to the need for continuing stimulus, one member also signaled that the move would be conducive to a smooth exit from the negative rate policy in the future.

“Increasing flexibility in the conduct of yield curve control is quite favorable” not only for mitigating the risk of side effects before an eventual exit, but also for “smoothly proceeding with the normalization of monetary policy while maintaining monetary easing after the future exit,” one person said.

The summary doesn’t disclose who said what in the meeting, but another opinion highlighted the increasing chances of achieving the bank’s inflation target.

The likelihood of attaining the price target “seems to have risen further since the July policy meeting,” when the bank previously tweaked YCC, one member said. “It will be necessary for the bank to gradually adjust the degree of monetary easing down from its maximum level.”

The comments are consistent with a growing perception in the market that policymakers are increasingly framing their various views against the backdrop of a gradual move toward ending the negative rate the BOJ adopted in early 2016.

The BOJ raised its inflation projections by more than expected at the meeting, with the bank now seeing inflation hovering well above its 2% goal for three consecutive years through fiscal 2024. At his post-meeting press conference, Governor Kazuo Ueda said for the first time that the certainty of attaining the target is rising gradually.

Still, other members hinted that more time was needed to assess wage and price trends. One member said there was still some distance before the BOJ can reach its price target.

“It is necessary to carefully examine future developments in wage hikes and whether the virtuous cycle between wages and prices is operating from both sides,” one member said.

Another opinion sounded more upbeat about the outlook for salaries.

“It is highly possible that wage growth to be agreed in next year’s base pay negotiations will exceed what was agreed this year,” one member said. “It seems that achievement of the price stability target is coming into sight.”

While real wages fell in September for an 18th month, growth in nominal cash earnings accelerated on the back of gains in base pay, and figures for a stable sample showed base pay for regular workers rising 2.2%, the most in data dating back to 2016.

Another opinion underscored the need of communications in a view similar to one expressed by the most hawkish member of the board, Naoki Tamura.

With a future exit in mind, it’s vital for the bank “to provide communication to the market in preparation for a ‘world where interest rates exist’ since interest rates have been low for so long,” the person said.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.