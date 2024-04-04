(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan downgraded its economic assessments for seven of nine regions, the most cuts since April 2022, underscoring the economic recovery’s fragility after the bank’s first interest rate hike since 2007 last month.

The central bank kept its appraisals of the other two areas unchanged, according to a quarterly regional economic report Thursday.

The downgrades mostly came in the form of qualifying expressions, such as, “some weakness has been seen in part.” Most regions still say their economies are picking up or recovering moderately overall, so the report doesn’t suggest a major shift is likely in the BOJ’s overall economic view. While the bank is widely forecast to keep policy unchanged when the board next gathers April 25-26, many economists expect another hike by October.

Some regions such as the Kanto area that includes Tokyo cited some weakness in consumer spending. The Tokai region, Toyota Motor Corp’s home and a key hub for Japan’s factory output, lowered its evaluation of production by saying there are temporary downward pressures.

Toyota has faced a series of scandals since December at its subsidiaries. Daihatsu Motor Co. was found to have manipulated crash safety test results for more than 30 years. Separately, Toyota Industries Ltd. was caught altering power output data for several engines it was supplying to Japanese car makers.

Sluggish consumer spending has been weighing on overall economic growth, falling for a third straight quarter through December. Data due Friday are expected to show that household spending fell for a 12th month in February.

That trend may soon come to an end. Rengo, Japan’s biggest umbrella group for labor unions, has said its annual wage negotiations resulted in the biggest hikes in three decades for this fiscal year, a development that may spur consumption.

In a separate regional report released Thursday, the bank said many branch managers reported that small businesses in their regions are expected to give workers wage increases in line with or bigger than those extended last year.

