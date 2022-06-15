(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan stepped up efforts to contain upward pressure on local yields Wednesday, as a tumble in bond futures showed traders continue to bet on a policy tweak.

In addition to increasing the amount of buying for all maturities at its regular operations, it announced unlimited purchases of so-called cheapest-to-deliver 10-year bonds -- those most linked to futures contracts -- for Thursday and Friday. Ten-year bond futures slumped, set for their biggest decline since 2013.

“It’s a challenge by foreign players to YCC or moves based on their views the BOJ will tweak policy,” said Katsutoshi Inadome, a strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities in Tokyo. “Tension is heightening toward Friday’s BOJ decision.”

Pressure has been mounting on the BOJ with its campaign to hold rates low straining as inflation climbs at home and other central banks hike borrowing costs. It meets this week to decide policy and is widely expected to keep its main settings on hold, despite the pressure on both the yen and the cap on yields.

Weak Yen, Hawkish Fed Make This One of Kuroda’s Toughest Calls

An unprecedented series of operations to buy unlimited amounts of JGBs at fixed rates didn’t stop 10-year yields exceeding the 0.25% target ceiling this week. Wednesday’s actions helped the yield slip back just below this level.

Some foreign investors see a policy shift by the BOJ as inevitable in the face of surging yields, while domestic players are more inclined to bet on Governor Haruhiko Kuroda trying to stare down the market.

BlueBay Isn’t the Only One Betting the Bank of Japan Will Break

While cash bond yields slumped following operations on Tuesday, futures kept sliding and ten-year swap rates surged above 0.50%.

JGB futures initially trimmed losses sharply but selling resumed, driving them closer to day’s low seen before the operation. Futures were down 1.70 to 145.89 in the early afternoon in Tokyo.

The benchmark 10-year yield slipped as much as 2 basis points to 0.23% before trading at 0.25%.

(Updates second paragraph.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.