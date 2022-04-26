(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan added to its recent round of bond purchases in a bid to keep a lid on benchmark yields.

The central bank offered to buy an unlimited amount of 10-year government bonds on Wednesday and Thursday, it said in a statement. That covers this week’s two-day policy meeting and is an extension of the four-day operation that ended Tuesday.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield fell half a basis point to 0.24% after the move was announced, but it still remains close to the 0.25% ceiling of the BOJ’s yield curve control policy. Tuesday’s fixed-rate operation saw the BOJ purchase 921.5 billion yen ($7.2 billion) of 10-year debt, the most since July 2018.

“The BOJ probably extended the operation because the 10-year yield hasn’t fallen and may rise above 0.25% in the coming days,” said Yurie Suzuki, a market analyst at Mizuho Securities Co. in Tokyo. “Given the BOJ is expected to leave policy unchanged this week, it’s not a big surprise that the central bank has extended the 0.25% fixed-rate operation.”

