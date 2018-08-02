(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan is showing just what it means by being flexible with bond purchases.

In a game of cat-and-mouse with traders, the central bank unexpectedly offered to buy 400 billion yen ($3.6 billion) of five-to-10 year bonds on Thursday to stem a selloff that saw the benchmark 10-year yield touch an 18-month high of 0.145 percent earlier in the day. Traders have been testing the limits of the BOJ’s patience since it said Tuesday it would allow the yield to go as high as 0.2 percent.

The surprise is two-fold as the BOJ has always said it would avoid debt purchases on the day that the government sells securities of the same maturity. Its hands may have been forced after the 10-year auction drew a tepid response from investors.

“The BOJ needed to slow the pace of advance in the 10-year yield, but probably wanted to wait until it reached 0.2 percent to step in with a fixed-rate operation,” says Takenobu Nakashima, senior rates strategist at Nomura Securities Co. in Tokyo. “The move suggests more similar operations may come.”

The BOJ is drawing a line in the sand with its operation on Thursday as traders speculate how close they could get to the 0.2 percent level. Governor Haruhiko Kuroda’s tolerance for wider fluctuations in the yield has shattered the calm in Japan’s market, with 10-year government debt futures sliding by the most in almost two years on Wednesday -- a move that prompted an emergency margin call from the clearing house.

Repercussions are being felt far beyond Japan’s shores, with yields in the U.S. and Germany rising following the frenzy in the world’s second-biggest market for government debt.

Japan’s 10-year yield reversed its advance and was down 0.5 basis point at 0.115 percent as of 3:11 p.m. in Tokyo. It climbed six basis points on Wednesday.

