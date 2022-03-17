(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan kept its stimulus on hold and indicated increasing concern over the economy as it stuck with a dovish stance that contrasts with the rate hikes of the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England this week.

The BOJ left its interest rates and asset purchases unchanged, according to a statement Friday, as predicted by all economists surveyed by Bloomberg. The bank revised down its economic assessment just two months after it was upgraded.

With the decision, the BOJ cemented its outlier status following interest-rate hikes by its global peers this week.

With little local price growth and, the economy struggling to return pre-pandemic level and the outlook clouded by the war in Ukraine, the decision probably wasn’t difficult. Still the position for policy makers could get increasingly awkward for policy makers of the coming months as public angst rises over cost-push inflation driven by rising fuel prices and a weakening yen.

The BOJ tweaked its wording on the outlook for inflation, saying it’s expected to “clearly” rise and citing energy prices as the key driver. It kept a bias toward easing, with guidance for rates to stay low or go even lower, wording that the European Central Bank ditched last week.

Japan’s key consumer prices rose 0.6% last month, according to a government report earlier Friday as energy costs rose at the fastest pace in 41 years.

Price growth is expected to accelerate from April, when the heavy drag from cell phone fee cuts begins to drop out of calculations. With a looming boost from energy prices also expected, an increasing number of economists are warning inflation could reach 2% or breach it. That might put consumers off spending and deepen public discontent at a time of limited wages growth.

A jump in oil prices following the Russian invasion of Ukraine is already pushing inflation beyond the BOJ’s most recent quarterly projections in January, adding to negative factors weighing on the fragile economy, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg earlier this month.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“Our focus will be on the BOJ’s assessment and any guidance it gives on how it may respond to the risks. In our view, the timing of its policy normalization has shifted further into the future, to 2024.”

-- Yuki Masujima, economist

For the full report, click here.

