(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan increased its lending support aimed at struggling companies while leaving its main monetary policy settings untouched as it continues to monitor the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The BOJ left its interest rates and asset purchases unchanged, according to a statement from the bank Tuesday, a result expected by almost three-quarters of economists surveyed before the decision.

The ramped-up aid to companies, while largely a result of an expansion of related government measures, shows the central bank’s continued determination to support corporate financing and avoid a wave of bankruptcies wiping out jobs and production.

The bank now estimates the size of its overall package of virus measures at 110 trillion yen ($1 trillion) up from 75 trillion yen. It also hinted that the lending could increase further by adding the Greek symbol alpha after the 110 trillion yen figure.

The bank kept its upper limits on corporate bond and commercial paper holdings untouched at a combined 20 trillion yen, purchases that are counted in the overall package.

Stocks, already buoyed by an overnight Federal Reserve move to buy individual corporate bonds, jumped after the midday break. The Topix was briefly up almost 4%, before paring gains.

“Looking at the economic data so far, the numbers have worsened quite a bit in April, and things are deteriorating a lot faster than expected. It seems the BOJ has made the decision that financing for firms needs to be more robust,” said economist Harumi Taguchi at IHS Markit.

While it’s still not clear if the BOJ has done enough, she said the size of the “plus alpha” of possible extra help to come from the central bank would depend on how slowly economic activity recovers.

Some economists said they were puzzled by the central bank’s decision to leave the increased size of the extra help in an accompanying document instead of the main statement.

“By releasing the figures in a reference document, the BOJ seems to be playing down the significance of the program amount while at the same time wanting to show they are doing something that isn’t additional easing,” said Hiromichi Shirakawa, chief Japan economist at Credit Suisse Group and a former BOJ official.

Policy Pause

Before Tuesday’s decision, people familiar with the matter said BOJ officials were likely to pause on policy moves to assess the impact of measures already taken to soften the virus blow. Since March, the bank has pledged unlimited purchases of government bonds, expanded its exchange-traded fund buying and launched large loan programs.

Japan’s economy is forecast to shrink 22% this quarter, following contractions in the two previous quarters. Yet, the recession is likely past its weakest point, after the lifting of Japan’s state of emergency in late May and the gradual easing of lockdowns in key export markets.

The BOJ could still buy more government and corporate bonds and deliver more interest-free loans under its existing measures. Stability in the yen has also given the BOJ some breathing room to hold off on further action for now.

The BOJ decision follows the passage through parliament last week of a $1.1 trillion package that doubles the Japanese government’s virus response measures. As bank borrowing surges and concern eases over liquidity in markets, the policy focus now shifts toward the ability of companies to pay back loans, an area where the government is expected to take the lead.

“A lot of measures have been established to support companies from the financing side,” BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said last week. “It’s extremely important to execute them now.”

The BOJ revised down its assessment of inflation by saying it’s likely to stay below zero for the time being after a key gauge fell 0.2% in April.

While Kuroda has denied that Japan could fall back into deflation, some 79% of economists surveyed by Bloomberg see a risk. The BOJ is widely expected to cut its quarterly economic projections next month.

Kuroda is scheduled to hold a press conference at 3:30 p.m.

What Bloomberg’s Economist Says

“The Bank of Japan continues to adapt its crisis-fighting measures -- strengthening the impression that it will do whatever it takes to keep Japan Inc. afloat during the pandemic. Its decision to expand its special lending program allows more leeway to support corporate financing in cooperation with the government..”

-- Yuki Masujima, economist

