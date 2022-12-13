BOJ Is Likely to Conduct Policy Review in 2023, Economists Say

(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan is likely to conduct a review of its monetary policy some time in 2023 and is poised to keep settings unchanged at next week’s meeting, according to a majority of central bank watchers surveyed.

All 47 economists polled expect no change in the BOJ’s negative interest rate and yield curve control program at the end of the two-day gathering on Dec. 20. Some 84% of respondents said the central bank should conduct a review following a decade of running massive monetary stimulus.

Click here to read the full results.

Some 68% of economists anticipate the announcement of a review in 2023: 30% see it in the first six months, while 38% expect it will come in the second-half.

Whether the central bank conducts a comprehensive assessment of its ultra easy policy is a key market focus as Governor Haruhiko Kuroda concludes his decade-long stint in office in April. Naoki Tamura, a BOJ board member, indicated in an interview that a review could occur as early as next year.

“The policy assessment is inevitable, but I don’t think it will be right after the start of a new governorship,” Shigeto Nagai, a former BOJ official and head of Japan economic research at Oxford Economics, wrote in a survey response. “It makes sense if they assess the momentum of wage growth toward 2024 before that.”

Having adjusted settings after the past two major assessments, including introducing yield curve control, market participants associate any review with some form of policy change.

With less than four months left in Kuroda’s governorship, 92% of respondents said it’s very unlikely or unlikely the BOJ will take some kind of action to address inflation or a weak currency. That’s up from 80% in the previous survey in October.

Kuroda has repeatedly stressed that monetary stimulus must remain in place until higher wage growth is achieved in order for current inflation to be sustainable. Only 15% of economists see the potential rising for the BOJ to achieve its 2% inflation target on a sustainable basis, down from 29% in the last survey.

A separate Bloomberg survey this month showed that economists expect a key gauge of inflation to slow to 1.3% in fiscal 2024.

Wage Negotiations

BOJ board members have cited annual spring pay negotiations as a key event to watch for the momentum of wage growth next year. Some 81% of those polled said the negotiations are unlikely or very unlikely to achieve a 3% increase in base salary, the level some argue is needed to sustain 2% inflation.

“There is a chance for the beginning of moves toward policy tightening if the result of the spring wage negotiation lands on much higher wage growth than before,” said Tomo Kinoshita, a global market strategist at Invesco Asset Management.

Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya remains the top contender to take over from Kuroda in April, with 74% expecting him to be the successor. Hiroshi Nakaso ranked No. 2 with 21% of economists seeing him as the next governor.

One of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s closest aides told Bloomberg last week that the two are among candidates being considered for the next head of the central bank.

In terms of the biggest risk for the BOJ next year, half of economists nominated a global recession and 11% pointed to a lack of wage growth.

“I expect a serious global slowdown next year so any BOJ move toward tightening or normalization has to be postponed to 2025 or later,” said Kazuhiko Sano, chief strategist at Tokai Tokyo Securities.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.