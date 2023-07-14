BOJ Is Likely to Keep Next Year’s Price Forecast Around 2%

(Bloomberg) -- Bank of Japan officials will likely raise their inflation forecast above 2% for this fiscal year at their July meeting, but their view for the following year is largely unchanged and may even be nudged down, according to people familiar with the matter.

While the likely upgrade will reflect stronger-than-expected price growth this year, the forecasts will show inflation slowing in the year starting April 2024. The BOJ’s latest projection for next fiscal year is 2%.

The bank will finalize its new price projections after assessing economic data and financial markets up to the last minute, the people said. The BOJ will release its new quarterly outlook report on July 28 at the end of its policy meeting.

Option traders see strong chances that the BOJ will deliver a hawkish message this month. The dollar-yen two-week implied volatility, which captures the next policy decision, is trading at the highest level since March 27. At the same time, risk reversals — a barometer of market positioning and sentiment — show traders are the most bullish on the yen since the end of April.

Bloomberg first reported the likelihood of an upward revision to BOJ’s inflation forecast last month. Economists see consumer-price growth averaging 2.6% this fiscal year, according to a survey this month, well above the bank’s 1.8% forecast.

Japan’s officials acknowledge a stronger-than-expected momentum of businesses passing their costs onto consumers this year, a key factor to mull raising their forecast, according to the people.

Yet, if the bank clearly pushes up its inflation forecast for this fiscal year, that may provide a reason to consider a slightly lower price view for the following 12 months, the people said.

The July meeting was cited as the most likely month for possible BOJ policy change by economists surveyed by Bloomberg in June.

While the consensus view is that a major policy change is still a ways off, speculation continues to simmer that the central bank may tweak its yield curve control framework this month.

